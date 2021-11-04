Super Stock wins $1M Arkansas Derby, earns Kentucky Derby spot

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — Super Stock won the $1 million Arkansas Derby by 2 1/2 lengths in an upset to earn a berth in next month’s Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., Super Stock covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.92 in front of 17,000 fans at Oaklawn Park. The 3-year-old colt is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who won his fifth Arkansas Derby, and co-owned by Asmussen’s father, Keith. Super Stock paid $26.40 to win. Caddo River returned $4.20 and $2.40. Favorite Concert Tour, trained by Bob Baffert, returned $2.10 to show.