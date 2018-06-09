CONWAY, Ark. (THV11) - Conway is known as the city of colleges, the city of roundabouts, and the city with one of the most unique mascots in all of high school football.

Dorian Craft made her way to Faulkner County see what it truly means to be a Conway Wampus Cat.Now several citizens that call the city of roundabouts home, had no idea what a Wampus Cat is.

Former Conway head coach Kenny Smith however had the exact definition.

"A blue and black cat with white tip on the end of it's tail with six legs. Two legs are for fighting with all it's might and four of those legs are for running for the speed of light."

While this mythical creature does not actually roam the streets of Conway, the myth of the Wampus Cat has become very real for each member of Conway high school. "It's not just an athlete, it's members of the band, it's people in the career center, it's people in the choir. It's anybody that walks the halls of this high school. They're Wampus Cats.

Conway hits the road this Friday to take on Jonesboro.

