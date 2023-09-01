TCU vs. Georgia, who are Arkansans cheering for in the National Championship?

The National Championship for college football is tonight as the TCU Horned Frogs are taking on the Georgia Bulldogs, and Arkansans are torn.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The National Championship for college football is Monday as the TCU Horned Frogs are taking on the Georgia Bulldogs.

“If at the end of the day we don’t end up winning, the fact we got there has already superceded all expectations,” said TCU fan Baileigh Hall.

Baileigh Hall is a junior at TCU and thanks to Taco Bell, she got free tickets along with 500 other TCU students for the game at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

“We’re sitting like six rows behind the end zone— they’re awesome seats,” Hall said.

And she can’t wait to cheer the horned frogs to victory (hopefully).

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs hope their bark is as big as their bite.

“My dad played football at Georgia, so growing up being a fan was pretty easy,” said Georgia fan, Ryan Fielder.

But growing up in Arkansas, Ryan Fielder said he and his dad were the only two he ever saw in Georgia jerseys.

“Honestly there’s not a lot of Dawgs fans I come in contact with especially in Northwest Arkansas; there are so many hog fans,” said Fielder.

But that never stopped him from rooting for the Dawgs. In fact, the last Georgia game he went to was the Liberty Bowl in 2016. He recently found his souvenir from that game, giving him a sense of deja vu.

“It was Georgia vs. TCU, where Georgia beat the Horned Frogs and I’m hoping we have the same outcome on Monday,” Fielder said.

The game is at 6:30 on ESPN.

