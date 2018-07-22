BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Michael Qualls scored a team-high 24 points, but it was not enough as Team Arkansas fell to Team Talladega Knights in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament, Sunday July 22.

Novar Gadson poured in a game-high 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting, leading the Talladega Knights to a 91-74 victory over Team Arkansas. Samme Givens pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for the Knights, who shot 58% from the field and used a 25-7, mid-game run to win for the third time this weekend and become the lowest-seeded team in TBT history to reach the Super 16.

