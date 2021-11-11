Makayla Noble turned to her faith and is sharing her journey and recovery with the world on her social media accounts.

PROSPER, Texas — Makayla Noble used to live in Center Grove, but she is now inspiring people around the world after a cheerleading accident in Texas. She was tumbling in a backyard, preparing for her school's homecoming Sept. 20, when something went wrong. Makayla said she instantly knew she was paralyzed.

But she wasn't about to give up.

"Staying strong in my faith and just trusting in him has gotten me through," Makayla told KPRC-TV.

In mid-October she began her therapy and rehabilitation. She's learning to lift her arms again, to hold a paintbrush, and miraculously regained feeling in her legs.

Makayla has become an inspiration to the more than 100,000 people now following her journey on social media.

She already had a large following as a world champion cheerleader, but it has grown even more as she's shared her journey of recovery after her accident.

Many of those following and praying for her are from Center Grove, where Makayla had lived and cheered for the Junior Trojans before moving to Texas in 2015. She also cheered at Perfect Ten in Greenwood.

Makayla and her family have made it known that all the support is helping.

In turn, her doctor said Makayla sharing her journey is helping others, as it shows spinal cord injuries are not always as limiting as people assume.

"I think there's a lot of misunderstanding, a lot of underestimating what's possible with a disability," said Dr. Matt Davis, clinical medical director of spinal cord injury service line at TIRR Memorial Hermann. "That's not a hopeless situation. There’s a lot of hope that can be had with that."