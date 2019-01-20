SAN MARCOS, Texas — A 20-0 run by Texas State to open the second half was too much for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to overcome in a 77-64 setback Saturday afternoon in San Marcos.

Ty Cockfield II had 21 points to lead A-State (8-11, 2-4 SBC) while Marquis Eaton added 12 points. Tristin Walley chipped in with seven points and a team high eight rebounds. Nijal Pearson led Texas State (16-3, 5-1 SBC) with a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds.

“We fought back in the second half and I was proud of that effort,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “Ty (Cockfield) has had a frustrating couple of weeks here because teams are keying on him, and we’re not getting anybody to help him. At the beginning of the season, I kept saying we needed help from a couple of guys. That was the thing that was helping us when we won four out of six games. Our big guys were coming in and giving us something and Marquis (Eaton) was stepping up. They’re not doing that now, and without that it is going to be difficult for one guy to carry us.”

After trailing 14-9 early, A-State used an 8-0 run to take a lead it would not relinquish in the final eight minutes of the first half. Leading 21-20 with 5:36 to go in the first half, A-State went on an 11-2 run to build a 10-point advantage, 32-22, with 2:09 to play. The Bobcats used a 10-0 run, including a half court heave at the horn to knot the score at the half.

Texas State opened the second half on a 20-0 spurt to extend the run to 30-0. Walley ended the drought for the Red Wolves with eight minutes to play and A-State attempted to chip away at the deficit. Cockfield was held scoreless the first 28 minutes, but his 21 points over the final 12 minutes helped get A-State within seven before Texas State sank free throws down the stretch to close out the win.

The Bobcats limited A-State to 39 percent (22-57) from the floor and 31 percent (8-26) from 3-point range. Texas State shot 43 percent (22-52) overall and 39 percent (7-18) beyond the arc. The Bobcats benefited from 27 whistles against A-State to the tune of 39 free throw attempts finishing 67 percent (26-39) at the stripe. The Red Wolves finished 63 percent (12-19) at the line.

A-State out-rebounded the Bobcats 20-13 in the first half, but the Bobcats edged the Red Wolves 40-35 on the glass. Texas State had just two offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes, but claimed 10 offensive boards for 10 second chance points in the second frame. A-State had 15 turnovers to the Bobcats 10 and Texas State had a 22-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

