AUSTIN — Ohio State reporter Jeff Snook reported on Facebook Saturday that Texas coach Tom Herman -- who formerly coached at Ohio State under Urban Meyer from 2012 to 2014 -- was former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy's source in a story he broke about the alleged abusive relationship between former Ohio State coach Zach Smith and his wife, Courtney Smith.

Snook claimed that Herman tipped off McMurphy to get back at Smith after he secured Garrett Wilson, a five-star wide receiver from Lake Travis High School in Austin, who committed to Ohio State instead of Texas. Snook reported that Smith was the Buckeyes’ primary recruiter, along with quarterbacks coach Ryan Day, in the wide receiver's commitment.

Ohio State reporter Jeff Snook reports that Tom Herman encouraged Courtney Smith to come forward with abuse allegations as revenge for Texas losing a 5-star recruit to Ohio State this Spring. Also alleges Herman and wife have paid her legal fees. https://t.co/NZXwVfpmhp pic.twitter.com/1oHjEgADG0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 11, 2018

In response to Snook's claims, McMurphy tweeted, "I have never revealed my sources in my nearly four decade journalistic career & I am not going to start now. However, I will say unequivocally that Tom Herman was not my source.”

For those who have asked for my response to Jeff Snook’s claim Saturday: “I have never revealed my sources in my nearly four decade journalistic career & I am not going to start now. However, I will say unequivocally that Tom Herman was not my source.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2018

Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian Davis said Tom Herman reportedly told him via a spokesman that Snook's claims are "absolutely untrue." Davis reported that Herman also addressed Snook's claim regarding the alleged financial assistance provided to Courtney Smith.

Via spokesman, Texas coach Tom Herman tells me about the Jeff Snook story: "It is absolutely untrue. Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State.” 1/2 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 11, 2018

Herman also addressed the Snook claim that he and Michelle helped pay Courtney Smith's legal bills: "In March of 2017, my wife assisted her friend Courtney Smith during a time of financial need. We have not provided any financial assistance since then.” @statesman — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 11, 2018

Herman briefly addressed the Ohio State scandal situation at Big 12 Media Days.

"As you guys should know, I left the program after the 2015 season, excuse me, the 2014 season," said Herman. "The things that occurred to my knowledge happened in late 2015. I really don't think it would be fair or appropriate, to be honest with you, for me to comment about a situation in another program that happened while I wasn't there."

Herman's wife, Michelle Herman, took to Twitter Saturday saying, "Nope, wasn't me either!"

Wilson tweeted on Saturday, " I'm sick...". Some Twitter users clearly think Wilson’s vague post is related to Snook’s accusations.

Im sick.... — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) August 11, 2018

