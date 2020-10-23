Thomas accounts for 5 TDs, App State beats Arkansas State

Zac Thomas tied a career high with four passing touchdowns and he added a 60-yard rushing score to lead Appalachian State past Arkansas State 45-17.

BOONE, N.C. — Zac Thomas tied a career high with four passing touchdowns and he added a 60-yard rushing score to lead Appalachian State past Arkansas State 45-17.

Appalachian State scored 24 unanswered points in the first half to take a 31-7 lead at halftime. Thomas had passing touchdowns of 5, 16, 20 and 46 yards.

Daetrich Harrington carried it 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown for Appalachian State. Logan Bonner was 13-of-25 passing for 117 yards and Layne Hatcher added 178 yards on nine completions for Arkansas State.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)