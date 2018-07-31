FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Chad Morris announced Monday that three players will not be ready for the beginning of fall camp, and will miss extended time due to injuries.

Morris said that sixth-year senior, Kevin Richardson, had surgery on his foot Monday after injuring it while moving furniture Sunday. The defensive back is expected to miss up to six weeks, however Morris did leave the door open for a potential earlier return, saying that Richardson will "for sure" be back by the start of conference play.

Also scheduled to miss up to six weeks is offensive lineman Colton Jackson, who underwent back surgery. Freshman Ryan Winkel will also miss time due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in the weight room on his first day.

