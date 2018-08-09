Second-half goals lead Arkansas over FAU — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After trailing 1-0 entering halftime Friday night, the Arkansas soccer team stormed back to score three times in the second half to defeat Florida Atlantic, 3-1, for its third win of the year at Razorback Field.

Kayla McKeon, Parker Goins, and Tori Cannata all found the back of the net in the second half as Arkansas tallied its fourth match of the year with two or more goals. With the win, the Razorbacks move to 4-1-1, while the Owls drop to 2-5-0.

Arkansas created chances all night, taking a season-high 18 corner kicks, and scoring on one in the second half. In the 58th minute, Goins, who spent the night as Arkansas’ primary corner taker, placed a perfect ball at the far post where McKeon headed it home for her team-leading third goal of the season. The goal by McKeon equalized the match and shifted the momentum in favor of the Razorbacks.

The 18 corner kicks by the Razorbacks are the most in a match this season and the most since having 15 against UConn (Sept. 7, 2017) last year.

From Head Coach Colby Hale

“It felt like this was one of our more complete games, defending, pressing, creating chances, movement off the ball. We actually told them we’re down 1-0, but we’re playing well; just keep doing what you’re doing, finish the set pieces. Overall, I thought it was good. I thought there was a lot of good performances and that first group is doing a fantastic job, but a big difference this year is when the second group goes in the level doesn’t drop. The pressure stays high. It was a great team effort.” –on the overall performance of the team

“I thought we were really good, but we have to be better on set pieces and finish more of those. It felt like as we got them we were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get more.’ We have to take one like it’s going to be the last one we’re going to get.” - on the amount of the corner kicks

From Senior Reece Christopherson

“This game especially, we talked about being tighter and not letting any forward passes go through. All week we worked on the back four and holding a line and staying up and helping each other and working as a unit as opposed to four individual players.” – on the defensive showing in the second half

How It Went Down

14th minute – With the only goal scored in the first half, Florida Atlantic went into the locker room at halftime with a 1-0 lead thanks to a 14th minute score from Tiril Haga off the assist from Ebba Blomqvist. Blomqvist was able to beat the final Razorback defender and deliver a pass to Haga, who one-timed it past Rachel Harris.

58th minute – A heavy downpour kept scoring opportunities to a minimum in the first half, but things dried up and sped up in the second half. Arkansas was finally able to break through in the 58th minute when Kayla McKeon continued her strong start to the season with her third goal of the year near the back post. Parker Goins delivered a perfect ball from the left corner where McKeon headed it home.

75th minute – Almost 20 minutes later, the Razorbacks took the lead as Goins found the back of the net for the first time in 2018. As Arkansas’ leading scorer from a year ago, Goins one-timed a ball from five yards out past the keeper after Stefani Doyle crossed in a perfect pass from the left side. The assist was Doyle’s first of the year and third point.

78th minute – Three minutes later, Arkansas continued to create chances and it paid off again. With Taylor Malham on a breakaway and needing to only beat the keeper, she was able to deflect the challenge to her right where Tori Cannata was waiting and finished it home for the Hogs’ third score of the night. Cannata now has two goals on the year and is one of three Razorbacks with two or more goals this season.

Other Key Notes

-With tonight’s victory, Arkansas is now 10-5-0 in its last 15 matches where it has scored two or more goals.

-Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Alexis Bach picked up her first career victory in the net as she came on to start the second half and made two saves in 45 minutes.

-Sophomore Taylor Malham has recorded a point in three-straight matches after notching an assist Friday night. She has tallied at least one point in four of six matches this year.

-Parker Goins scored for the first time this season and is now tied for the team lead in points (6). Four of her six points have come from assists this year, which also leads the team.

Up Next

Arkansas returns to Razorback Field on Sunday to face UConn with first kick set for 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and will be the final game of a three-match homestand.

