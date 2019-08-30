ARKANSAS, USA — At THV11, we are so excited to take you right into the middle of the action this football season.

But with so many different segments and the stories we've got planned, it could get a little confusing. Don't worry, we'll break it all down for you.

RELATED: Lyon football players shave their heads to support coach battling cancer

Starting Friday, August 30 our team will be live in the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. newscasts, previewing the biggest high school football match-ups before kickoff.

Then, the fun really begins with Friday Night Blitz during news at 10 p.m. We'll have highlights from games across the state.

Right after Blitz, we go live on our website and on our THV11 YouTube page for Overtime: a more in-depth look at the night's wins and losses.

Saturday mornings, we go Beyond the Blitz, just in case you missed any of the Friday night excitement.

Every Monday, you get to vote for the team that had the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

On Tuesdays, Dorian Craft finds unique stories behind Arkansas teams in Tackling Traditions.

RELATED: Student athletes get 'crash course' in concussions thanks to virtual reality

On Wednesdays, Hayden Balgavy dives deeper into the game with local coaches to get the Tale of the Tape.

Thursdays, we preview our Showcase Game of the Week, leading us back into Fridays where it starts all over again!

Of course, on top of all that, we've got your Razorback coverage on Hog Zone Super Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.