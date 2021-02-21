Tigers break century mark in win over Southern Arkansas

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter, and never trailed for the game's final 38:07

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Ouachita Baptist women's basketball recorded its highest scoring total since 2017 Saturday in a 102-86 victory over Southern Arkansas at Bill Vining Arena. Eden Crow led the way with 28 points and 14 rebounds in the victory.

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter, never trailing for the game's final 38:07. Crow achieved a double-double by halftime with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

Makayla Miller added 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ouachita, and Maija Gertsone scored 20 of her own. Miller missed a triple-double by one assist.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

- Miller set career highs with 25 points and nine assists and tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

- Crow's 28 points were a career high

- The Tigers' 102 points were their most since putting up 114 on January 7, 2017 against Southwestern Oklahoma State.

BY THE NUMBERS

.524 - The Tigers shot a season-high 52.4 percent (11-21) from beyond the three-point line, led by Gertsone, who went 6-8.

.527 - Ouachita's .527 field goal percentage was a season high.