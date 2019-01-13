ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Five Lady Tigers score in double digits to lead Ouachita to a 79-70 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State University.



Sophomore Eden Crow led the Lady Tigers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Alivia Huell added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Madison Brittain (14), Madison Raney (11) and Rylee Lavender (10) all score in double figures for the Lady Tigers.



Ouachita came out hot from the field scoring eight points before giving up a point to NWOSU. Alivia Huell helped extend the lead to 19-3 on a jumper assisted by Maija Gertsone with 4:25 left in the quarter. Hitting a free throw Rylee Lavender put the Lady Tigers up by 10 going into the second quarter.



The second quarter started with Madison Brittain scoring the first five points for Ouachita. NWOSU continued to fight back against the Lady Tigers; however, every time they cut it within two points the Lady Tigers would knock down a three pointer. Brittain hit a three pointer before the half to give the Tigers a 42-35 point lead at the half.



After the half, both teams exchanged buckets until Madison Raney knocked down a three to give the Lady Tigers an eight point lead at 47-39. Alivia Huell's layup extended the lead to double digits with 5:39 left in the quarter. One of the plays of the game was Rylee Lavender's cross-over and three pointer with four seconds left in the quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers finished the game out with making nine of 13 free throws. Huell and Crow scored combined 13 points of Ouachita's 17 fourth quarter points. The Lady Tigers out rebounded NWOSU in the fourth nine to six.