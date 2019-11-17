ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Ouachita Baptist University football team has been selected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division II Playoffs and will host Lindenwood University in the first round.



Kickoff has been set for 1 p.m. this upcoming Saturday, November 23 at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.



Tickets are $8 for general admission, $15 for home side reserved, and $20 for home side premium reserved. Tickets can be purchased through the Ouachita Department of Athletics by calling 870-245-5182.



Ouachita (11-0) is one of nine undefeated teams in D2 football, coming off a come-from-behind 24-21 victory over Henderson State this past Saturday at home in the Battle of the Ravine. The Tigers are the Great American Conference champions for the third straight season and fifth time overall since the league's inception in 2011.



This is the fourth NCAA playoff appearance for the Tigers, the third consecutive playoff berth, and the second time in program history to be picked to host an NCAA playoff game.



Lindenwood will make the trip from St. Charles, Missouri with an 8-3 overall record (8-2 against D2 teams). The Lions posted a perfect 7-0 record in conference games, clinching the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship this past Saturday with a 42-10 victory over Southwest Baptist.



More information will be posted throughout the week at OBUtigers.com.