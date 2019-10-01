JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow is now “the happiest man in the world.”

On Wednesday, Tebow, 31, proposed to girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 23, and she said yes.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow posted on Instagram on Thursday. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Demi-Leigh wrote some heartfelt words in the comments.

"Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!" Demi-Leigh responded.

According to People.com, the couple strolled along the property and stopped next to a small lake, where Tebow had installed an arbor and a specially-made bench that was engraved with the date the couple first met.

Demi-Leigh was born and raised in South Africa. She was crowned Miss Universe in 2017.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.