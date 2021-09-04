x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Sports

Time change: Softball Friday vs. Alabama moved to 5 p.m.

Due to anticipated weather conditions, No. 8 Arkansas softball’s game tonight, April 9, against No. 3 Alabama at Bogle Park will now start at 5 p.m.
Credit: Arkansas Razorback Athletic Communications

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Due to anticipated weather conditions, No. 8 Arkansas softball’s game tonight, April 9, against No. 3 Alabama at Bogle Park will now start at 5 p.m., one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Saturday (11 a.m.) and Sunday’s (1 p.m.) games are still scheduled for their original start times.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).