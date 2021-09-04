Time change: Softball Friday vs. Alabama moved to 5 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Due to anticipated weather conditions, No. 8 Arkansas softball’s game tonight, April 9, against No. 3 Alabama at Bogle Park will now start at 5 p.m., one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Saturday (11 a.m.) and Sunday’s (1 p.m.) games are still scheduled for their original start times.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).