GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alexis Tolefree scored 11 of her 30 points in Arkansas' 26-10 second quarter, and the 25th ranked Razorbacks beat Auburn 90-68 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Friday. Chelsea Dungee finished with 23 points. Arkansas' offense continued to dominate, averaging 84.4 points per game for the third-best mark in the nation behind Oregon and DePaul.

Unique Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds to secure the junior's 22nd double-double of the season for Auburn.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/5/2020 3:41:21 PM (GMT -6:00)