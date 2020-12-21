Top 11 Arkansas Sports Stories of 2020

From the resurgence of Razorback football thanks to Sam Pittman or how teams have managed the COVID-19 pandemic, the year was filled with some great sports moments.

From the resurgence of Razorbacks football under head coach Sam Pittman to buzzer-beater shots, below you will find what we consider to be Arkansas's top 11 sports stories of the year.

It was a weird year for sports in Arkansas due to the coronavirus pandemic, but through it all fans in the state finally got a brief respite from the news with sports continuing in different forms and retooled formats.

And the SEC restricted the 2020 football season to just conference play, but several games have been shifted due to COVID-19 cases. And Razorback coach Sam Pittman had to miss a game after contracting the virus.

Many games were canceled throughout the football season and a team even had to forfeit its playoff game due to an outbreak on the roster.

In Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson made several announcements in the summer designed to provide clear instructions on how high school football and other sports could be played during the pandemic.

While the pandemic may have put sports in jeopardy in the first few months, several organizations have found ways to continue playing while remaining as safe as possible.

Part of the reason fans and players are excited is because Pittman brings a sense of positivity and willingness to have fun, which hasn't been seen in Fayetteville in quite some time.

Oh yeah, they also actually won a conference game (three to be exact), unlike another coach that will not be named.

And while their record was only 3-7 this year, it's the way the team hung in there against stiff competition in the SEC.

But no one could have predicted the resurgence the Razorbacks had in 2020.

Out of the darkness of the 2019 Razorbacks football season came a beacon of hope in the optimism of Sam Pittman's coaching career in Arkansas.

But whether or not Bo Nix threw a backward pass or it was intentional grounding, the Razorbacks still have a lot of ground to cover in 2021 to overcome any weird officiating calls.

Razorback fans contend the team should be 4-6 this year, but the official ruling on the field meant a 30-28 loss against Auburn, who was ranked 13th at the time.

Of course, we can't talk about the Razorbacks without talking about that highly questionable call at the end of the game against Auburn.

Before Anderson's arrival, A-State was used as a temporary coaching position for Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn for bigger jobs. But we have to believe that Butch Jones will continue the legacy Anderson has left behind.

Although it's sad to see Anderson go, his legacy at A-State will live on. During his time there, he went to six straight bowl games, won two conference championships and built a winning culture at the school.

Probably at the top of the list for many Red Wolves fans is the decision by Blake Anderson to say goodbye to Arkansas State after seven seasons as their head coach.

According to Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the alligator was the longest killed since the state has had an alligator season.

The gator measured in at 13'11.5" and weighed around 800 pounds, breaking any known record in the state.

Back in September, four Arkansans were out hunting when they spotted the huge gator in the water and took almost two hours before they were able to kill it.

If you had " longest alligator killed in Arkansas history " on your bingo card of top Arkansas sports stories on 2020, you're in luck!

Chapter six : More bear sightings in the Natural State

Gonna go ahead and follow up the alligator story with a bear story, if you don't mind.

Okay, yes, it's not actually "sports" but we're throwing this in here because we have nowhere else to put it and we want to talk about it!

In May, bear sightings in the state began popping up and caused a stir on social media. From White Hall to Cabot and even in Little Rock, people were calling Game and Fish about bears.

Although bear sightings are not uncommon in Arkansas, they also aren't that frequent. So when you see a bear, make sure to call Game and Fish and let them know.