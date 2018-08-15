Tour of Italy comes to a close —

COSTA MASNAGE, Italy – The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team wrapped up a 10-day trip to Italy with a successful final game against the International All-Star team in Costa Masnage, Italy, on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike Neighbors used hockey-like line changes moving five players into the lineup and allowing that combination to play five minutes of the quarter. Arkansas was able to win most of those five-minute mini-games and finished with a 94-58 win.

Unofficial statistics had newcomer Alexis Tolefree in the books with 23 points followed by a 14-point effort from transfer Amber Ramirez. Ramirez will redshirt the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Eleven of the 15 players scored including nine points each from Malica Monk, Kiara Williams and Taylah Thomas.

Arkansas was balanced on the boards with sophomore Macy Weaver pulling in six rebounds along with five rebounds each from Williams, Bailey Zimmerman, Chelsea Dungee and Rokia Doumbia. All 15 players contributed to the box score in the game.

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville to begin classes for the fall semester on Monday.

