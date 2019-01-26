HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn's racing season has officially kicked off and horse enthusiasts are keeping the place busy. Surrounded by all the noise and commotion is a special place at the track that not many people know exists. Yet, many people that work at Oaklawn couldn't exist without it.

Church night at Oaklawn is not on a Wednesday or Sunday -- it's on a Tuesday.

"That is our Tuesday night service that we have year round," Rich Heffington said. "Everything that a church does we do."

They have Spanish services, kids that get together for "Sunday" school (Or, Tuesday school) and ESL classes.

"Yeah, we have a clothes closet. We have a food bank and we help with emergency food," Robi Heffington said.

Rich and Robi Heffington are in their tenth year, getting most of the support for their mission from the racetrack community.

"Even when the meet's not goin' we're still busy," Robi said.

On this Tuesday before opening weekend, every segment of the racing community is represented.

Trainers like Paul Holthus said the ministry helps bring them together.

"Like a big family. Everybody likes coming back to Oaklawn for that reason," Holthus said. "This ministry speaks our language."

The jockeys can also be seen during services.

"It's just good to have somebody spiritually that uh you know. . points you in the right direction," Alex Birzer said.

Exercise riders, grooms, the unsung heroes of race days to come -- everyone comes together.

For trainer Ron Moquett, Rich and Robi became angels -- the first to show up at his bedside when he was hospitalized with a lung infection last year

And this brings us to the church's biggest surprise: A 3-year-old Philly bred in Pennsylvania who has never run a race, but is showing a lot of promise.and will debut this season at Oaklawn.

Her name is FleeterThan and she is being trained by Ron Moquett to show his gratitude to the chaplaincy.

Moquett is donating a portion of everything FleeterThan earns to the Oaklawn Chaplaincy. Just before the Tuesday service, Rich Heffington got that news.

"All we can do is hope FleeterThan is fleeter than the rest of em," Moquett said.

Our best guess is that FleeterThan will make her debut Thursday, Feb. 7. We'll follow her progress all season long. This all means the horse of the day normally picked on Friday nights will not be seen, so we could introduce you to FletterThan, our horse of the season.