LAUREL, Miss — The losses suffered by Omar Bayless have been well documented.

He's lost games, lost friends, lost loved ones. But when he lost the ability to train in Arizona ahead of the draft, he gained something invaluable in return.

More time to spend with his family.

"I was still out there at the time where it was going around."

Omar Bayless spend the last several months in Phoenix preparing for the NFL Draft, until the threat of the coronavirus halted his training in its tracks.

"They started talking about the quarantine and being housed and I was like, it's best for me to go home to be around family instead of being out here, kind of by myself," he said.

So the former Arkansas State wide receiver returned to his hometown of Laurel, Miss., where he's fortunate enough to have access to weights, a field, and his former high school quarterback.

"He played at Tulane," Bayless said. "So we get out there whenever he's free and we throw around a little bit, and work drills."

But once the day's training is done, Bayless is making time for something more important than football.

"I basically just sit around and try to spend time with my family," he said. "I missed a lot of time being with them over the last few months, with the process of the draft. So I'm basically just, soaking in all the time with them before everything opens back up and things get back rolling.

And Bayless knows more than anyone just how precious time with family can be.

"It's awesome, because you know, my family is all I got," said Bayless, who lost two family members due to unrelated medical issues in 2018. "For me to just be around them and have good times with them, and being stuck in the house with them because of all the stuff going on, it's a blessing. Because as you really sit down, as you go through this process with what's going on, the quarantine and things like that. You actually realize, you realize how much you need your family. And how it's good to sit down and talk to them and ask them how they're really doing instead of kind of doing it on the fly, when you're doing something else, and to really see how a person is really feeling, so I feel like that's a great thing."

Bayless will be ready when the NFL Draft rolls around on April 23. He doesn't care who he's drafted by or what position he plays. Because he's focused on something greater.

"Whatever they need me to, I'm willing to do that," he said of whatever team drafts him. "Because I'm there to try and provide for me and my family, so I never let anything get in the way of that".

