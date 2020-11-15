Trask, No. 6 Florida thump Hogs 63-35

Kyle Trask extended his school record for consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes to six and No. 6 Florida overwhelmed Arkansas 63-35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask extended his school record for consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes to six and No. 6 Florida overwhelmed Arkansas 63-35 on Saturday night in the Swamp.

FINAL: Florida beats Arkansas 63-35.



Franks: 15-19 250 YDS 2 TD

Woods: 2 REC. 129 YDS 2 TD

Smith: 8 CAR. 118 YDS TD



Trasnk (FL): 23-29 356 YDS 6 TD



We'll break it down on @HOGZONE at 10:35 pic.twitter.com/Ma9qYUT6sS — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) November 15, 2020

Trask threw for 356 yards and six scores against the Razorbacks, who were without coach Sam Pittman and without much of a chance by halftime.

It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks was booed in his return to Florida Field and unable to do much to steal the spotlight from Trask.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)