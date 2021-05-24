Travs' Jake Scheiner honored as league player of the week

Scheiner led the Travs to a 4-2 record on the road at Corpus Christi while pacing the league in hits, doubles, runs scored and tied for the lead in RBI

Arkansas Travelers infielder Jake Scheiner has been named league Player of the Week for May 17-23 for the Double-A Central. Scheiner led the Travs to a 4-2 record on the road at Corpus Christi while pacing the league in hits (11), doubles (6), runs scored (9) and tied for the lead in RBIs (8). Playing in all six games, Scheiner put up a .440/.517/.800 slash line with seven total extra base hits. He recorded multiple hits in four games and had a double in each of the first five contests of the week.

Scheiner has played in all 17 games for the North Division leading Travelers hitting .358/.427/.642 with seven doubles, four homers and 16 runs batted in. He tops the league in hits, doubles, runs scored and extra base hits while ranking among the top five in batting average (3rd), on base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (4th) and RBIs (2nd). Acquired by the Mariners from the Phillies in exchange for Jay Bruce in June of 2019, he is in his first season with the Travs and at the Double-A level. Scheiner was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Houston.