Travs shutout Naturals, beat rain

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Travelers beat the rain and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night, 4-0 in a four and a half inning rain shorted game at Dickey-Stephens Park. Rain began falling just after the first pitch and did not let up until well after the tarp had been placed on the field in the middle of the fifth. The Travs offense put up runs early with one in the first, one in the second and two in the third. All nine Traveler hitters reached base safely, eight with a hit and the other, Keegan McGovern drew two walks. Penn Murfee and Reid Morgan combined on the three hit shutout. Murfee tossed the first 3.2 innings allowing only one hit and two walks while striking out six. Morgan was credited with the win after recording the final four outs.