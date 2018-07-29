North Little Rock, Ark. -- In a game that was scoreless through eight innings, the Arkansas Travelers were able to walk away with a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park with Logan Taylor providing the walk-off heroics. Chase De Jong and former Traveler Justin DeFratus exchanged zeros in a pitcher's duel. De Jong worked seven innings allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out eight. DeFratus pitched 7.1 innings and scattered four hits and a walk while striking out seven. Luke Raley broke the ice with a line drive homer to left opening the top of the ninth inning. Arkansas came charging back in the bottom of the inning immediately putting the tying and winning runs on base before they moved up on a wild pitch. Kyle Lewis tied the game with a soft groundout before Taylor blasted an 0-2 pitch from Dylan Baker to the warning track in right-centerfield for the walk-off double. The victory snapped a three game slide and was the Travs' second win in their last nine.

