Trey Knox commits to Arkansas — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) -- Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Trey Knox. The wideout out of Murfreesboro, Tenn. announced his decision to come to Fayetteville on Twitter at noon Monday.

Knox is the 20th commitment in the class of 2019 and the fourth wide receiver to commit to the Razorbacks. Knox is rated as a 4-star prospect per Rivals.com and picked Arkansas over Florida, Tennessee, Penn State and Ohio State.

In six games for Blackman (Tenn.), Knox has caught 21 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns. He also has rushed 27 times for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

