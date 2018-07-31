FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas landed one of the top offensive prospects in the country with Monday's commitment from wide receiver, Treylon Burks.

He announced his decision on his personal Twitter account, saying:

"Thank you God for the many opportunities you have given me and thank you for the support from my family and friends. I’ve thought long and hard on the commitment process and Now I will be Committing to The University of Arkansas! Go Hogs!!"

Burks is a 4-star prospect per 247Sports, and is considered the No. 9 receiver in the country and the No. 63 overall prospect.

He's the top prospect in the state, and the highest rated recruit under first-year Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. With Burks' commitment, the Razorbacks have moved up to the No. 22 recruiting class in the country.

Burks picked the home-state Hogs over scholarship offers from Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and others.

