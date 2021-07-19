Treylon Burks up for Maxwell Award

Burks led the Razorbacks in catches last season, hauling in 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks earned a spot on the watch list for the 85th Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch lists for both the Bednarik Award, given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football, and the Maxwell Award, presented to the most outstanding player in college football, Monday morning. The Maxwell watch list includes 80 players.

Burks led the Razorbacks in catches last season, hauling in 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished third in the SEC in receiving yards per game (91.1) and fifth in total receiving yards, logging six games of 90+ receiving yards and four games of 100+ receiving yards as a true sophomore.

The Warren, Ark., native, who earned second-team All-SEC honors after the 2020 campaign, was one of only two FBS receivers to log 800+ receiving yards and 70+ rushing yards on the year.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 9, 2021. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.