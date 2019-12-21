NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the river, but not necessarily through the woods, Little Rock will travel Saturday as the Trojans will face the No. 21/20 Arkansas Razorbacks at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and fans will want to take advantage of $10 tickets ($5 for kids) in the last chance to see Little Rock's Team before Christmas.

The game can also be heard on the Little Rock Trojans Radio Network (920AM The Sports Animal) with Trey Schaap calling the action.

Series History

This is the first meeting of Little Rock and Arkansas in the modern era of Trojans Basketball but not the first meeting in history. The two teams met once prior, back in 1977, as Arkansas claimed the 74-54 win in Little Rock.

Five Things to Know

All I Want for Christmas…

Is hopefully a Little Rock win, but the Trojans have a tall task in front of them. Little Rock's team is facing a ranked opponent for the second time this season and a Southeastern Conference challenger for the third time. Watch the Action Behind the Line

Little Rock ranks eighth in the country in holding opponents to scoring from beyond the arc. So far, Trojan opponents are scoring just 17.7 percent of their points against Little Rock from 3-point range. That long-range defense will be tested as Arkansas enters the game ranked 26th nationally in 3-point shooting (36.9 percent) while scoring 33.5 percent of their points from beyond the arc, nicely ranking 69th in the country. The Season of Giving

Sydney Chastain has fully embraced the season of giving that is upon us. The Little Rock senior ranks 13th in the country and leads the Sun Belt with a 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio while ranking 230th nationally (and fifth in the Sun Belt) with 3.4 assists per game this season. High Octane vs. Steadfast Defense

Little Rock's hard-nosed defense will get a challenge Saturday as the Razorbacks are averaging over 90 points per game in the month of December while the Trojans are allowing just 54 points per game since the month began. Trojans Like Charity

The Trojans are fond of charity opportunities. Little Rock is shooting over 71 percent from the free throw line this year and are led in that category by Kyra Collier's 94.1 percent shooting and Nicole Hemphill's 91.7 percent mark from the line. But the opportunities don't come along often. Neither Collier or Hemphill qualify for national rankings in the category (the NCAA requires a minimum of 2.5 made free throws per game). Arkansas doesn't give many opportunities either, committing only 14.0 fouls per game, a mark that ranks 21st nationally.

For the latest information on Little Rock Basketball, make sure to check out LRTrojans.com.

