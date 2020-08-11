Trojans clinch series sweep at ULM

Halee Pedro served up a career-high three aces while Leigh Maher was one of three Trojans with double-digit digs, recording 17 in the match.

MONROE, La. — Laura Jansen and Alyssa Nayar both registered a double-double and Little Rock won its third consecutive match, sweeping the series at ULM with a 3-1 win Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Jansen put down 16 kills and 16 digs while Nayar registered 34 assists and a career-high 21 digs as Little Rock (4-13, 4-12 Sun Belt) wrapped up the regular season by maintaining its perfect record in Monroe. Set scores were 18-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 25-17.

Halee Pedro served up a career-high three aces while Leigh Maher was one of three Trojans with double-digit digs, recording 17 in the match. Little Rock hit .205 in the match, it's third straight over the .200 mark.

ULM (1-20, 0-15) was led by Cali Assaley's double-double effort of 15 kills and 16 digs while Haley Coulter posted 10 kills and 13 digs.

Behind the Box Score

Little Rock dropped the opening set after hitting just .111 compared to ULM's .250.

Janae Thurston put down five of Little Rock's 10 kills in the first set.

Laura Jansen led the Trojans in the second set with seven kills and seven digs.

The Trojans also hit .111 in the second frame but held ULM to a -.024 percentage.

Little Rock upped the ante in the third set, hitting .361, while committing just one hitting error (14-1-36).

The Trojans out-blocked ULM in the third set, 3-1.

All five of Little Rock's service aces in the match came in the fourth set.

Little Rock hit .256 in the finale frame with just two hitting errors (12-2-39) while holding ULM to a .114 percentage.

Leaders by the Numbers

Kills: 16, Laura Jansen

Assists: 34, Alyssa Nayar

Service Aces: 3, Halee Pedro

Digs: 21, Alyssa Nayar

Blocks: 6, Zanobia Willis

Notables

Little Rock is now 37-3 all-time against ULM.

The Trojans are 20-0 all-time when playing in Monroe.

With 16 kills and 16 digs, Laura Jansen recorded her ninth double-double of the season and the 13th of her career.

With 34 assists and 21 digs, Alyssa Nayar recorded her fourth double-double of the season and the sixth of her carer.

Nayar's 21 digs marked a career-high.

Halee Pedro registered a career-high three service aces.

