Trojans clinch series sweep at ULM

MONROE, La. — Laura Jansen and Alyssa Nayar both registered a double-double and Little Rock won its third consecutive match, sweeping the series at ULM with a 3-1 win Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Jansen put down 16 kills and 16 digs while Nayar registered 34 assists and a career-high 21 digs as Little Rock (4-13, 4-12 Sun Belt) wrapped up the regular season by maintaining its perfect record in Monroe. Set scores were 18-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 25-17.
Halee Pedro served up a career-high three aces while Leigh Maher was one of three Trojans with double-digit digs, recording 17 in the match. Little Rock hit .205 in the match, it's third straight over the .200 mark.
ULM (1-20, 0-15) was led by Cali Assaley's double-double effort of 15 kills and 16 digs while Haley Coulter posted 10 kills and 13 digs.
Behind the Box Score
- Little Rock dropped the opening set after hitting just .111 compared to ULM's .250.
- Janae Thurston put down five of Little Rock's 10 kills in the first set.
- Laura Jansen led the Trojans in the second set with seven kills and seven digs.
- The Trojans also hit .111 in the second frame but held ULM to a -.024 percentage.
- Little Rock upped the ante in the third set, hitting .361, while committing just one hitting error (14-1-36).
- The Trojans out-blocked ULM in the third set, 3-1.
- All five of Little Rock's service aces in the match came in the fourth set.
- Little Rock hit .256 in the finale frame with just two hitting errors (12-2-39) while holding ULM to a .114 percentage.
Leaders by the Numbers
Kills: 16, Laura Jansen
Assists: 34, Alyssa Nayar
Service Aces: 3, Halee Pedro
Digs: 21, Alyssa Nayar
Blocks: 6, Zanobia Willis
Notables
- Little Rock is now 37-3 all-time against ULM.
- The Trojans are 20-0 all-time when playing in Monroe.
- With 16 kills and 16 digs, Laura Jansen recorded her ninth double-double of the season and the 13th of her career.
- With 34 assists and 21 digs, Alyssa Nayar recorded her fourth double-double of the season and the sixth of her carer.
- Nayar's 21 digs marked a career-high.
- Halee Pedro registered a career-high three service aces.
Up Next
Little Rock now turns its attention to the Sun Belt Tournament, starting Nov. 18 in Foley, Alabama.