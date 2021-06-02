Trojans Dominate Boards, Win Third Straight Home Game

Teal Battle led all scorers with 20 points, falling just one shy of a season-high mark.

Little Rock used a plus-17 rebound advantage – led by 13 boards by both Tia Harvey and Krystan Vornes – along with a lockdown fourth quarter defense to claim its third straight home win in a 62-51 decision over Texas State Friday evening at the Jack Stephens Center.

Harvey posted a career-high 13 rebounds and Vornes was credited with her seventh double-double of the season as she added 13 points. Teal Battle led all scorers with 20 points, falling just one shy of a season-high mark.

The Trojans (9-7, 5-4 Sun Belt) used a season-high 11 steals to even up a three-game season series that is all being played this week, avenging Tuesday night’s loss in San Marcos, Texas. Ky’lie Scott led all players by tying a career-high with five steals and was one of six Trojans credited with a steal in the game. Texas State (7-8, 4-6) has now lost eight of nine contests played at the Jack Stephens Center.

While Little Rock led for 34 of the game’s 40 minutes, it wasn’t until the second half when the Trojans pulled away. After taking a five-point lead into halftime thanks to holding the Bobcats scoreless over the last 4:52 of the first half, it took only three minutes into the second half for Little Rock to reach its first double-digit lead.

Then Little Rock went on a 16-3 run to start the fourth quarter, extending its lead out to 21 after Scott registered her career high-tying fifth steal of the evening and racing down the court for an easy fast break layup.

The game-defining run in the fourth quarter included a balanced attack where four different Trojans scored, led by Vornes’ five points while Scott and Harvey added four points each. Mayra Caicedo also added two, also on a steal and fast break layup.

From that point forward, Little Rock slowed the pace of play down, utilizing the full shot clock on every possession and depriving Texas State of valuable seconds and minutes of game time.

Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood, who averages 17.3 points per game in league play, was held to a team-high 12 points.

The series now even at one game apiece, the two teams will meet Saturday for the third and final time this regular season. Tip-off at the Jack Stephens Center is set for 4 p.m. with ESPN+ broadcasting the action live.