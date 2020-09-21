Trojans drop competitive opener against Missouri State

Little Rock was led by junior Laura Jansen but could not overcome a career day by Bears' hitter Brooklyn Cink.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock combined for 10 blocks and limited Missouri State to just a .200 hitting mark but dropped a close match in the season opener for both teams with a 3-0 decision at the Jack Stephens Center Sunday afternoon.

It would be the defensive adjustments from Saturday's exhibition that were most notable for the host Trojans (0-1), forcing 20 hitting errors by the visiting Bears (1-0). But Missouri State was able to finish late, withstanding a Little Rock run in a tense second set that ended 27-25.

Freshmen Nicole Medlin and Zanobia Willis each registered five blocks for the Trojans while Laura Jansen put down 12 kills. Brooklyn Cink led the Bear offense with 20 kills.

Beyond the Box Score

There were 17 ties in the match including 10 in that close second set.

Stefania Anagnostou posted three blocks in the opening set.

Leigh Maher registered 11 of her 21 digs in the second set.

Laura Jansen put down five kills in the second set.

Alyssa Nayer posted five digs in the final set.

Little Rock out-blocked Missouri State in the final set, 4-0.

Leaders by the Numbers

Kills: 12, Laura Jansen

Assists: 19, Alyssa Nayar

Service Aces: 3, Nathalia Vigineski

Digs: 21, Leigh Maher

Blocks: 5, Nicole Medlin, Zanobia Willis

Notables

Little Rock now trails the all-time series against Missouri State, 4-2.

Leigh Maher, a transfer from LSU, recorded a career-high 21 digs and three assists.

The Trojans starting lineup featured four true freshmen.

Nicole Medlin and Zanobia Willis each recorded five blocks in their collegiate debuts.

The Trojans recorded 10 blocks in Sunday's season-opener. It took eight matches for Little Rock to reach double-digit blocks last season.

Next Up