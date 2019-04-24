RUSTON, La. — A walk-off home run from Hunter Wells in the bottom of the ninth gave Louisiana Tech the 5-4 win over Little Rock in 10 innings, Tuesday night in Ruston, La.



Garrett Scott was the only Trojan to record a multi-hit night, notching two of the team's three total hits. Scott also registered an RBI in the contest. Christian Reyes created havoc in the leadoff spot, producing a run nearly every time he came to the plate. The senior went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored.



Reyes drew a walk to leadoff the contest in the Trojans' first turn at the plate. Scott then slapped a single to right field to bring Reyes around to third. Riley Pittman brought the leadoff hitter to the plate after hustling out a near double-play to give Little Rock an early 1-0 lead.



The Bulldogs were quick to answer, however, and scored three runs in the bottom half of the first inning to take a 3-1 lead.



Little Rock's bullpen managed to quiet the Louisiana Tech bats starting in the second inning, as Pablo Ortiz, Dillon Delgadillo and Ethan Daily would combine for three innings of scoreless baseball.



Reyes, once again, provided the spark for the Trojan offense when he doubled down the left-field line in the fifth inning to score Eldridge Figueroa from second base. Scott then picked up his second hit of the night to score Reyes and tie the game 3-3 heading into the sixth.



The hosts manage to scratch one run in the home half of the fifth, using an infield hit to take a 4-3 lead.



With just nine outs to work with, Chase Coker drew a walk to lead things off in the top half of the seventh. Coker swiped second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Reyes delivered yet another team at-bat as his groundout brought Coker home to tie the score 4-4 heading into the seventh-inning stretch.



Zach Ours began his outing on the mound in the fifth inning and was magnificent, throwing 3.1 innings without allowing a hit to keep the game close down the stretch. The side arm right-hander retired 12 straight batters during four innings of work.



In the hosts final turn at the plate, the Bulldogs' Hunter Wells blasted a home run over the centerfield wall to give his team a 5-4 victory.



Little Rock will get back to conference action April 26 when the Trojans host Troy for a three-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Gary Hogan Field.