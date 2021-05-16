Trojans fall in series finale to Appalachian State

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — John Michael Russ went 2-for-4 but that was most of Little Rock's offense as the Trojans were shut out in their home finale in a 5-0 loss to App State at Gary Hogan Field Sunday afternoon.



Russ was responsible for two of Little Rock's five hits on the day as the Trojans (20-26, 10-11 Sun Belt) couldn't push any runs across despite twice having two runners in scoring position with one out. Those two situations, which came in the second and fourth innings, resulted in a strike out and a fly out both times.



App State (18-28, 9-9) capitalized on a pair of Little Rock errors in the first inning to take the early lead with an RBI single by Tyler Leek. The Mountaineers added a pair of runs in the sixth before supporting their efforts with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Robbie Young led App State with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.



Jacob Weatherly (2-2) was effective for Little Rock in his third start of the season despite being charged with the loss, allowing just one unearned run off four hits in 3.2 innings on the mound while walking one and striking out one.



Trey Tujetsch (1-5) claimed his first win of the season after allowing just four hits in six innings as he struck out four and walked just one. Eli Ellington (4) claimed his fourth save after allowing just one hit over the final three innings, fanning two and walking one.



The Trojans, still in contention for a Sun Belt West Division title, will close out the regular season at Georgia State starting Thursday.