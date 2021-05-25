Trojans Fall in Sun Belt Tournament Opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Coastal Carolina took advantage of early miscues by Little Rock as the Trojans dropped the first game of the Sun Belt Tournament Tuesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.



The Trojans (21-29) committed three errors and allowed Coastal Carolina(27-23) to score six unearned runs (out of nine total) in the first four innings, creating an insurmountable deficit. The Chanticleers utilized the tournament's mercy-rule in the 15-1 (7 inning) final.



Little Rock's lone run came in the bottom of the seventh as Miguel Soto drew a one-out walk. He then moved to third on Tyler Williams' double down the left field line then was driven in on an RBI groundout by John Michal Russ.



The Chanticleers opened the scoring in the second as Dale Thomas laid down a sacrifice bunt after a leadoff hit by pitch put a runner aboard, but the throw on that bunt sailed into right field, setting up Billy Underwood's two-run double a batter later. Coastal used another sac bunt to bring in Underwood two batters later.



Coastal Carolina used a two-run home run by Thomas to push its lead to 5-0 in the next inning before capitalizing on back-to-back errors by the Trojans in the fourth inning, adding four more runs to their tally. The Chants would tack on a pair of runs in the fifth, one more in the sixth followed by a three-spot in the seventh.



Little Rock had a chance to score early as Eldridge Figueroa led off with a single to center and then moved to third on a failed pickoff attempt and error by Coastal Carolina starter Shaddon Peavyhouse. However, the Trojans were stymied in their chance to take the early lead and would not put a runner in scoring position until Soto in the seventh.



Peavyhouse (3-2) was credited with the win after not allowing any runs on four hits while striking out four in four frames. Matt Joyce (1) claimed the save after allowing one run on two hits in the final three innings.



Hayden Arnold (7-4) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) with two walks and four strikeouts in three innings on the mound.



Little Rock will now face South Alabama, the top seed out of the East Division, Thursday at 11 a.m. on ESPN+.



