Little Rock dropped its first game of the double-elimination Sun Belt Tournament 10-3 to Georgia Southern, Thursday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Trojans struggled in the field, making five errors on the day.



Christian Reyes was the only Trojan to record a two-hit day, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. Ryan Benavidezprovided the power, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer.



Hayden Arnold got the nod for game two. He lasted 4.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, three walks and six strikeouts.



Little Rock falls to 29-27 overall (18-11 Sun Belt) while Georgia Southern improves to 34-23 (18-12 Sun Belt).



It was a rough start for the Trojan defense as two errors led to the Eagles' first run of the game. Hayden Arnold did well to minimize the damage, however, picking up two strikeouts and only allowing one unearned run.



In Little Rock's first turn at the plate, Christian Reyes led things off with a solid line drive to center field for the team's first hit of the afternoon. The Trojans would strand runners on the corners and trail 1-0 at the end of the first frame.



Georgia Southern tacked on another run in the top of the fourth inning to double their lead.



Troy Alexander ripped a line drive into left field for his first hit of the day in the bottom of the fourth. Little Rock couldn't capitalize, however, and stranded their third leadoff base runner of the contest.



The Eagles brought four more runs across, all with two outs, to take a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning.



Ryan Benavidez got the Trojans on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-2. This was the senior's 10th home run of the season.



Georgia Southern answered with one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings respectively to take a 9-2 lead.



James Gann led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single and eventually scored on a Nick Perezground out to cap off the scoring for Little Rock.



Little Rock will fight to stay in the competition tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT) when they take on Troy at Springs Brooks Stadium.



