LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Trojans would use some clutch defense and timely free-throw shooting down the stretch to hold off a late Maverick come back in the final minutes to grab a 68-65 win Saturday on their home floor.



Ronjanae DeGray would lead all scorers with 19 points while going 8-14 from the floor. Kyra Collier was perfect from the free throw line (10-10) as she would tally her career high in made free throws.



Reyana DeGray got things going for the Trojans in the early minutes with two offensive rebounds that she would put back for two quick buckets. She then drove hard to the basket, drew a foul and would head to the foul line where she would make both free throws. Ro. DeGray knocked down a couple baseline jumpers in the opening period and had six first-quarter points. Tori Lasker hit a huge three pointer just before the horn to give the Trojans a lead 19-17 after the first period.



Ra. DeGray picked up where she left off in the second quarter and opened the scoring in the next 10 minutes by completing a three-point play. Lasker would knock down another three to continue the offensive rhythm. A triple from Sydney Chastain would end a three-minute scoring drought for the Trojans, followed by buckets from Ro. DeGray and Kyra Collier to bring their lead to seven points. After hitting four consecutive field goals, Little Rock would lead 36-29 heading into halftime.



The Mavericks would hang tough in the third quarter and cut the lead to four points. Collier would go to the line and make four free throws to get herself going offensively. Ro. DeGray hit her first three of the season in the third period, and Krystan Vornes finished off a fast break with a layup to force a UT Arlington timeout and give the Trojans their biggest lead of the game at 11 points. The Mavericks would make a shot at the buzzer but Little Rock retained a 54-46 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.



UT Arlington started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run and tied the game with seven minutes to play. The Mavericks would eventually take the lead with less than two minutes to play after a multitude of Trojan turnovers.



A game-changing play came with 1:46 left in the game when Terrion Moore gave the Trojans the lead after her charging foul call was reversed and went to the line to complete the three-point play and give the Trojans a two-point lead. In the final two minutes, Little Rock forced two turnovers, then caused a missed shot on UT Arlington's final possession to seal the victory.



The Trojans will head back on the road Thursday, Jan 24. when they take on Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.