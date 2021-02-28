Trojans salvage final game of series with 6-5 win over Panthers

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A solo shot by Tim Dixon in the bottom the seventh inning gave Little Rock the lead and a strong pitching performance by Aaron Barkley preserved the win as the Trojans salvaged the final game of the weekend series against Eastern Illinois, defeating the Panthers 6-5 at Gary Hogan Field.



The win ups Little Rock's record to 2-4 on the year and snaps a four-game skid, while Eastern Illinois falls to 4-3 in 2021.



Little Rock's offense generated the six runs on 11 hits as seven different Trojans recorded at least one hit on the afternoon. John Michael Russ continued his hot bat from the weekend going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Miguel Soto, Tyler Williams and Jorden Hussein each went 2-for-4 from the plate.



The Trojans finished with four extra base hits against the Panthers as Soto, Hussein and Eldrige Figueroa each registerered a double to complement the home run by Dixon.



On the mound, Little Rock saw a pair of strong performances from both starter Jack DeCooman and Barkley. DeCooman went 5.1 innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts, earning the no decision. Barkley was solid over the final 3.2 for Little Rock, allowing just one hit and retiring 11 of the 12 batters he faced with three strikeouts to earn the win.



Eastern Illinois once again jumped out to the early lead, scoring two in the top of the first. The Trojans responded with three in the bottom of the second, beginning with a leadoff single from Russ and a double from Soto to put runners at second and third. Williams then drove a single to the gap in left center, allowing both runners to score and even the game at 2-2.



A two-out double by Hussein put another runner in scoring position, and he was driven home by a double from Figueroa to right center, putting Little Rock on top 3-2 for its first lead of the weekend series.



The Trojans added another run in the third when Noah Dickerson earned a leadoff walk and advanced to second on ground out from Canyon McWilliams. Russ then brought him home with an RBI single to right as Dickerson slid in under the tag to push the lead to 4-2.



Eastern Illinois added a run in the fifth and another in the sixth, taking a 5-4 lead into the home half of the sixth inning, led off by a first pitch single from Soto. He would advance to second on a single from Williams, then steal third to give Little Rock runners at the corners with one away. Hussein then laid down a textbook bunt with the squeeze on, allowing Soto to slide home and even the game at 6-6.



Dixon then put the Trojans on top for good in the bottom of the seventh, taking an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall to give Little Rock the 6-5 lead. That was all the support Barkley would need, retiring the final 10 Panther batters he saw to preserve the win.



Little Rock now prepares to close out the four game homestand with the first of two meetings against Central Arkansas Tuesday in the Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Governor's I-40 Showdown. First pitch against the Bears is scheduled for 3 p.m.