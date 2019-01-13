MOBILE, Alabama — Three Trojans would finish in double figures to pick up an important conference victory over South Alabama 65-42, with Kyra Collier dropping a game-high 20 points.



Defense would be the highlight of the game for Little Rock, holding the Jaguars to just 35 percent from the floor (14-40) while forcing 26 turnovers. The Trojans were also very efficient from the free throw line, shooting 83.3 percent (15-18).



The Trojans struggled in the opening minutes, making only one of their first eight field goal attempts, but a three pointer from Tori Lasker, making her first start of the season, got the offense going in the right direction after a tough start. Little Rock would close the opening period on a 14-2 run, using another Lasker three as a catalyst to make the score 19-10 heading into the second quarter.



Little Rock picked up where they left off in the first quarter, starting the second period with two quick buckets to force a South Alabama timeout. The Jaguars went on a 7-0 run to get back into the game but the Trojan defense would hold strong and preserve a 29-17 lead at going into halftime despite only going 10-34 from the floor in the first half. Little Rock would force 18 turnovers in the first half for 14 points off those turnovers.



Collier found her rhythm in the beginning of the third quarter with a jumper and a lay-up. The Trojans would find themselves in some foul trouble in the third quarter as Lakser and Terrion Moore each picked up their fourth foul halfway through the third quarter. The Trojans would close the third quarter on a 6-0 run after a huge basket from Antwainette Walker to spark the offense. The freshman would play some very important minutes down the stretch with some Trojan guards in foul trouble. Little Rock would take a 45-32 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.



The Trojans would begin to pull away in the fourth quarter, using a 12-0 run to push their lead to 24 points after a Raeyana DeGray three-point play. Collier would hit a couple more jumpers to finish the night with 20 points to lead all scorers on the night.



Ronjanae DeGray finished with a very good stat line after a rocky first half, scoring 14 points and matching her career high with 13 rebounds. Her sister, Ra. DeGray had a solid performance, notching a season high 12 points and seven rebounds.



The Trojans will return to the Jack Stephens Center to take on Texas State Jan 17 at 6:30 p.m. to continue their conference schedule.