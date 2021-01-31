Trojans sweep weekend with 67-42 Saturday win over ULM

Krystan Vornes scored a career-high 23 points, brought down a game-high 11 rebounds and registered her sixth double-double of the season.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Krystan Vornes scored a career-high 23 points, brought down a game-high 11 rebounds and registered her sixth double-double of the season as Little Rock clinched a weekend sweep of ULM with a 67-42 win Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center.

Vornes also recorded a career-high three steals that were part of a season-best 11 steals by the Trojans (8-6, 4-3 Sun Belt). Meanwhile ULM (2-12, 0-8) committed 25 turnovers – a season-high for a Little Rock opponent – and was held to single digits in both the second and third quarters.

The Warhawks had an early lead in the opening frame as the final seconds ticked off the clock until Mayra Caicedo drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that grabbed the lead and the momentum from ULM.

Any chance of a ULM upset bid came to a screeching halt in the second quarter as Little Rock ended the half on a 24-5 run, capped off by yet another buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Caicedo. She would finish with eight points and seven assists.

Teal Battle scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds while Ky’lie Scott added 10 points and five boards. Half of Battle’s effort came during that dominating second quarter as she accounted for nine of Little Rock’s 24 points during that 24-5 run.

ULM was led for the second straight night by Whitney Goins, who scored 17 points.