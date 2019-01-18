Four Trojan starters finished in double figures Thursday night to lead Little Rock to a 62-47 win over Texas State inside the Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans outscored the Bobcats 35-20 in the second half to pull away and grab the much-needed win at home.



The Trojans started off strong defensively by forcing a shot clock violation on their first defensive possession. A couple baskets from Ronjanae DeGray and Kyra Collier got things started on the offensive end for Little Rock in the early minutes. Texas State was able to respond with a three and went 5-7 to start the game and get out to a 17-14 lead and the end of the first period.



The Trojans and Bobcats traded three-pointers to start the second quarter in what would prove to be a back-and-forth battle between the two teams. However, the Trojans put together a solid five minutes in the quarter and cut the Texas State lead to one. Little Rock forced four shot clock violations in the first half as their hard work on defense would pay off. The maroon and silver used this defense to close the half on an 8-3 run and the teams would head into the break tied 27-27.



Little Rock started the second half in a much better offensive rhythm, scoring on their first four possessions of the third quarter. The Bobcats finally missed a three pointer halfway through the third quarter and the Trojans started to build a lead. Ro. DeGray completed a three-point play to give the Trojans a 47-39 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.



Ra. DeGray started the fourth quarter scoring with a strong drive to the basket to push the Trojan lead to 10. Tori Lasker knocked down two huge threes right after the media time out to give Little Rock their biggest lead of the game with an 18-point advantage after sparking an 8-0 run.



Four Trojan starters finished in double figures. Collier led all scorers with 16 points and also grabbed seven rebounds with four assists. Ro. DeGray put in a solid performance with 13 points and eight rebounds. Lasker had a big night from beyond the arc, going 3-4 from three-point range for 11 points. Terrion Moore was very efficient, scoring 11 points on 3-5 shooting and knocking down five of her seven free throw attempts. Ra. DeGray chipped in six points and provided some solid defense for Little Rock.



The Trojans will return to action when they host UT Arlington on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. inside the Jack Stephens Center to cap off the Texas two-step.