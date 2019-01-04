LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Trojans will head to Fayetteville, Ark. on April 2 for a historic midweek matchup with national runners-up Arkansas, first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Baum Stadium. This marks the first meeting between the two teams. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and can be heard on 920 AM The Sports Animal.



Little Rock is currently 10-18 (5-4 Sun Belt) after a series sweep over Georgia State. The Trojans used stellar pitching in all three games this weekend to hold the Panthers to just five runs over the three games. Chandler Fidel led the way with seven innings of scoreless baseball in his Friday night start on the mound. Little Rock's offense exploded for nine runs in the series opener as the bats caught fire.



Pittman's Consistency

Riley Pittman had a fantastic week at the plate, going 7-for-13 (.538) with four doubles and four RBI. The senior got the key hit to lead off the ninth inning of the series finale, scoring the tying run before the Trojans would go on to walk it off in the final frame.



Scouting No. 14 Arkansas

The Razorbacks come into this weekend's series with a 22-6 record (6-3 SEC) in 28 games. Arkansas lost their first home series since 2017 when they dropped two out of three games to No. 18 Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have posted a .291 team batting average with 29 home runs thus far. They are led by Dominic Fletcher hitting at a .324 clip with four home runs. Their pitching staff has registered an impressive 3.42 team ERA. Isaiah Campbell has been their ace, recording a 2.03 ERA with a 6-0 record in his seven starts.



Back to the Sun Belt

After this midweek matchup, the Trojans will travel to UT Arlington for a three-game set starting Friday, April 5. First pitch with the Mavericks is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark.

