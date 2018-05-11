Trojans win Sun Belt tournament — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Trojans won the Sun Belt Tournament Championship for the first time in program history after fighting top-seeded Texas State to a 0-0 and then prevailing in the deciding penalty shootout. Little Rock has clinched a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

"I thought we were good," said Head Coach Mark Foster. "I thought both teams canceled each other out with very similar tactics and very similar players. Texas State are a better soccer team than they showed today and we're a better soccer team than we were today. Today was about grinding and finding a way to get over the line. I thought our defenders were brilliant this week."

The Trojans defense shined once again as the picked up their 12th shutout of the season. The defensive backline was stellar once again to further increase the school record for shutouts in a season.

Arola Aparicio Gili had the first scoring chance of the game in the fourth minute but her shot sailed just barely over the crossbar.

Texas State got right back in the game and created their best scoring chance of the game less than a minute later. Sara Johannsdottir continued her great form, however, and got a fingertip to a Kaylee Davis shot that deflected off the post. She then corralled the ball before it another Bobcat could get a touch.

After the first 45 minutes, the game was very back and forth, but the teams had very few clear-cut scoring opportunities. Texas State nearly broke through in the 68th minute but Natalee Geren did extremely well to clear the ball off the line and keep the game level.

The game would head to overtime and a goal would have won the match and clinched the title for their team. Neither team could find any kind of offensive rhythm in either of the overtime periods and the championship would be decided by a penalty shootout.

Liesa Seifert set the tone for the shootout when she knocked home the first penalty. Morgan Smocovich then blasted her spot kick into the top left corner to give the Trojans the edge. After a couple Bobcat conversions from the spot, Little Rock was finally denied on their third attempt. On the next Texas State penalty, a shot over the crossbar put the Trojans back on level terms. The teams would trade successful penalties until the sixth attempt when the Bobcats blocked a Little Rock penalty and gave their team a chance to win the championship with the next kick. Once again, the shot sailed over the bar to keep the Trojans alive. Claire Palmer rocketed her penalty into the roof of the net before Texas State sent their next kick over the bar for the third time and Little Rock would become Sun Belt Tournament champions.

The All-Tournament team was named after the conclusion of the match. Aparicio Gili, Smocovich, Seifert and Johannsdottir were all named to the team while Jaclyn Purvine was named Most Outstanding Player.

Little Rock will learn the date and time of their next match in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show on Monday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

