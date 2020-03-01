SAN MARCOS, Texas — The last time a Joe Foley-coached squad lost its Sun Belt opener was in San Marcos on Jan. 2, 2014. History would not repeat itself.



Alayzha Knapp scored a season-high 20 points and was one of four Trojans in double figures as Little Rock (3-9, 1-0 Sun Belt) handed Texas State (7-5, 0-1) its first home loss of the season in a 78-66 decision at Strahan Arena Thursday night.



But even though Little Rock scored the most points it has all season, offense wasn't the only reason the Trojans came away as victors. The 18-4 run that Little Rock ended the game won was due in part to a defense that held Texas State to just one field goal over the final six minutes of the game.



And that lockdown defense secured the Trojans a 1-0 mark in Sun Belt play for the sixth consecutive season.



Little Rock would end up out-scoring Texas State 23-14 in the final quarter and 48-33 in the second half after trailing by three at halftime.



Knapp's 20 points led the way on 7 of 15 shooting from the field while she also brought down six rebounds, one of four Trojans with six boards in the game. Krystan Vornes led Little Rock with eight rebounds while scoring 12 points, going 3-for-3 from the field and hitting 6 of 10 free throws.



The biggest clutch shooter of the game might have been Tori Lasker, scoring a season-high 14 points with four long-range baskets. Her first of the second half came with the Trojans trailing 52-50 and the ensuing 3-pointer gave Little Rock its first lead of the second half. Her last 3-pointer was the dagger that sealed Texas State's fate, giving the Trojans an eight-point lead and led to a Bobcat timeout less than 30 seconds later.



Now the Trojans put another streak on the line Saturday at UT Arlington (7-6, 1-0). Little Rock is 10-2 against UTA all-time and has not lost to the Mavericks since UTA joined the Sun Belt Conference.



Texas State was led by Brooke Holle's 22 points while Jaeda Reed posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

