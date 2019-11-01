TROY, Ala.- Terrion Moore matched her career high with 13 points but Troy's dominance on the offensive glass gave them too many second-chance opportunities for Little Rock to handle and handed them their first conference loss of the season, 71-66.



The home team managed to out-rebound Little Rock 51-30 and grabbed a whopping 24 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points. Troy also scored 41 bench points as their depth proved to be extremely effective.



The opening minutes of the first quarter were hotly contested by both teams. Raeyana DeGray quickly scored the first three points for the Trojans but Troy would use their dominance on the offensive glass to quickly get back into the game. The home team grabbed nine offensive rebounds for seven second-chance points in the opening period to get out to a 18-13 lead.



Little Rock began the second quarter on a 6-0 run after two quick buckets from Ronjanae DeGray and took the lead 23-21 with 4:57 left in the half. Terrion Moore found her rhythm as well, tallying eight points to match her season high halfway through the second quarter. Tori Lasker knocked down a three in the final minute to give the Trojans the lead, but a four-point play from Troy gave them a 34-32 advantage at the break.



The teams went back and forth to start the third quarter but Little Rock was able to use a 7-0 run to take the lead 45-40. The Trojans lead was as large as 11, but a late surge from Troy cut the lead to five heading into the final 10 minutes.



Troy got the lead back after grabbing some more offensive rebounds to continue their dominance on the glass. The home team's press also proved to be an issue for Little Rock, allowing Troy some points in transition.



Little Rock cut the lead to two before Troy's final possession. Troy's Kayla Robinson hit a three with 10 seconds left on the clock to seal the victory for the home team.



Ronjanae DeGray led the Trojans with 15 points and also added eight rebounds. Little Rock would have a total of four players in double figures as Collier tallied 14 points, Moore notched 13 and Lasker went 2-3 from three and 4-4 from the free throw line to give herself 12 points on the night.



The Trojans will head to Mobile, Ala. on Jan. 12 to take on South Alabama for the second game of the weekend where they will look to get back in the win column.

