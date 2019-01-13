ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Henderson State had four players score in double figures but a season-high 24 turnovers hurt the Reddies in a 76-64 loss to No. 20 Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Duke Wells Center.



Pink Jones led Henderson (11-4, 6-3) with 15 points and Hailey Estes added 13 while playing all 40 minutes. Blu Jones and Karrington Whaley had 12 and 11 points, respectively.



After a tight first quarter which saw SWOSU (13-1, 8-0) leading 22-20, the second quarter was all Lady Bulldogs, as they out-scored the Reddies 22-12 in the period to take a 44-32 advantage into the break. SWOSU was 6-for-12 in the half from the 3-point line and held HSU to 4-for-14 shooting from the floor in the second quarter.



The lead ballooned up to 20 points for SWOSU twice during the third quarter before Henderson closed the gap down to 65-50 entering the fourth. The Reddies scrapped in the final period and trimmed the deficit down to 11 points on a bucket from Estes with 6:45 to go, but never came any closer, as SWOSU was able to hold off the big rally and escape with its perfect Great American Conference record intact.



The Reddies were hampered all afternoon by the trapping defense of the Lady Bulldogs, which led to 14 steals and 21 points off of turnovers for SWOSU.



Henderson returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 17, when it crosses the street to take on rival Ouachita Baptist at 5:30 p.m.