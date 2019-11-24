BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kyra Collier scored a season-high 22 points and Teal Battle scored a career-high 21 points but WKU used a second half charge to overtake Little Rock, 77-58, Sunday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.



Little Rock (1-5) trailed by only two (35-33) at halftime and led by as much as four in the game but WKU (4-1) shot over 53 percent from the field in the second half – compared to Little Rock's 30 percent – to keep the game out of reach for the Trojans.



For the 1,007 fans attendance, what had come to be a sure thing was all of sudden in jeopardy at halftime. WKU, which had beat its last two opponents at home by an average of 33 points, only led 35-33 at intermission and then found the Hilltoppers trailing, 37-35, 90 seconds into the second half. That marked Western's first second half deficit at home this season.



Both teams were hot-shooting squads from the floor for most of the game. WKU, relying on 48 points in the paint and a height advantage in the lane, relied on several layups but still added 18 points from beyond the arc. Little Rock shot 40.7 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.



But Western Kentucky also utilized stalled possessions to its advantage, capitalizing on four blocked shots and 10 steals in the game.



Two of Little Rock's five steals in the game came from Kyra Collier, who moved into a tie for sixth all-time at Little Rock alongside Monique Townson (2014-18) with 161 career steals.



Raneem Elgedawy led the Hilltoppers with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Whitney Creech (17 points) and Fatou Pouye (13) also scored in double figures.



Little Rock will get a week off from scheduled games before returning home to the Jack Stephens Center to host Louisiana Tech on Monday, Dec. 2.