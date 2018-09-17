Ty Storey will start, regardless of practice performance, this week against #7 in the AP poll Auburn.

Coach Chad Morris said in his press conference that Ty Storey will start for the Hogs, ending speculation that the Razorbacks could make yet another quarterback change and bring in true freshman Connor Noland, who led Greenwood to a state title last year.

Morris started Cole Kelley in the team's first game this year but benched him in favor of Storey in the first half. Storey went on to light up the scoreboard and earned a start in the team's second game of the season.

But he was replaced by Cole Kelley. The Razorbacks earned their first loss in that game, against Colorado State.

For the third game, we were back to Kelley. He got yanked for Storey. And Storey was replaced by Noland in an embarrassing loss to North Texas.

The Hogs' frenetic approach to starting quarterbacks is now being addressed by Morris ahead of the game.

Maybe the Hogs can focus on their first SEC opponent if there are no questions swirling about who's starting under center.

