UAB sets Conference USA record with 19th straight home win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Spencer Brown rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and UAB beat Central Arkansas 45-35 to set a Conference USA record with its 19th straight home victory.

Jermaine Brown Jr. added 75 yards rushing and a score for UAB. Lucious Stanley scored on one of his five carries and Tyler Johnston III threw for 143 yards and two scores.

UAB totalled 233 yards on the ground. UAB scored 17 unanswered points to start the second half. Breylin Smith threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Central Arkansas.

