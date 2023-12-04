UALR takes down No. 5 Arkansas

UALR junior pitcher Jacob Weatherley struck out six and allowed one run on two hits over 4.2 innings in an 11-5 victory over No. 5 Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock bounced back on Wednesday to defeat No. 5 Arkansas 11-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Junior pitcher Jacob Weatherly received the victory for the Trojans (18-12, 6-3 OVC) after striking out six batters and allowing one run on two hits in 4.2 innings of action.

He also walked five Razorbacks (26-7, 8-4 SEC).

UALR senior catcher Jake Wright blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning for his first home run of the season to give the Trojans a 10-3 lead.

Five Trojans finished with multiple hits. Junior outfielder Luke Pectol led the charge with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with one RBI.

Arkansas sophomore pitcher Austin Ledbetter picked up the loss after coming on for freshman pitcher Ben Bybee in the fourth inning. Ledbetter struck out three and allowed three hits in 2.1 innings.

The Razorbacks built a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning thanks to home runs by junior outfielder Jace Bohrofen and senior infielder Brady Slavens.

However, UALR rallied with a three-run third inning after RBI from freshman utility Ty Rhodes and Pectol.

The Trojans took the lead in the sixth inning and never surrendered it for the program's second victory over Arkansas since 2019.

It's the second time an Ohio Valley Conference school beat a top-five team this season.